Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $20.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $806.47. 1,193,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $732.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.