ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.14

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.14 and traded as high as $56.39. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 1,206 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.41% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

