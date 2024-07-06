Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.61. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 31,937 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Provident Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,075 shares of company stock valued at $158,161. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

