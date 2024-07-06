Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.33 on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

