Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

