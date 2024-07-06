Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.19. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 20,418 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

