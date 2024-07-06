Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

