QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $18,482,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 436,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,443. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

