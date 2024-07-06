Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

