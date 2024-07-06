Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.50. Rand Capital shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 6,073 shares.
Rand Capital Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 28.32 and a quick ratio of 28.32.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
