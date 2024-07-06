Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.38

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as high as $20.82. Ranger Equity Bear ETF shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 23,444 shares changing hands.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Equity Bear ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.90% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

