Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Iain Hooley Purchases 8 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,728 ($21.86) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($174.85).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($22.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,454.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,954 ($24.72). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,734.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,655.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,520 ($19.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.