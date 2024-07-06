Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.34. Reading International shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 5,451 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
