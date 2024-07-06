Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,067,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

