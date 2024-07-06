Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

RF stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,541,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $16,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

