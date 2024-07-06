Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $117,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $844.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

