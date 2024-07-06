Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.