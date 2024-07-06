Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives $11.01 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

