Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

