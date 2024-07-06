Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,009 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

