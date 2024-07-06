Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,010 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

