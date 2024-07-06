Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,561 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

