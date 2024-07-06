Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 167 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of IDACORP worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

