Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 238 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

TNL opened at $43.10 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.