Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 305 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,739,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,217,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Saturday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.