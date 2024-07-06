Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 437 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

