Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $273.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

