Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 105 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

