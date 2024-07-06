Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 13,454 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Genpact worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Down 2.4 %

G opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

