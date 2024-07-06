Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 172 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

