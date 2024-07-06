Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 189 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $70.50 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

