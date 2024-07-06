Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 360 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

BWXT stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.