Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 80 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.24 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.