Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

Western Union stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.