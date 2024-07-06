Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,767 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charter Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

