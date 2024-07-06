Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

