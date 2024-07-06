Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $9,427,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

