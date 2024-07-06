Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Exponent worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

