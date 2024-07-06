Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.