Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.31 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama's holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

