Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bruker were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

