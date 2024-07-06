Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.46 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 250,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of X stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

