Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.90 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.