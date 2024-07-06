Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.44 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.