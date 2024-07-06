Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.