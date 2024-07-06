Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP opened at $562.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.18 and a 52 week high of $569.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.25.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

