Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,479 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coty were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

COTY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

