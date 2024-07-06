Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,215 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

