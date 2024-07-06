Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 145 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Display worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.29.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

