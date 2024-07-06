Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 215 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.